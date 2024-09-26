American Fisheries Society on including more Indigenous voices

The annual American Fisheries Society conference brought over 2,000 people to the Hawaiʻi Convention Center last week. It featured sessions on how to solve problems in fisheries, a presentation of results from a statewide invasive fish species roundup, and a “spawning” run.

AFS President Cecil Jennings organized the annual event, including the panel “Celebrating Indigenous Fisheries Stewardship.” It featured Native Hawaiians and Native Americans from tribes across North America. HPR spoke with Jennings about the push to diversify fisheries science, and how Hawaiians can add to the conversation.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 26, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.