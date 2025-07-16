UH scientists expect 'unprecedented' ocean acidification levels in Hawaiʻi

Scientists expect the waters around the main Hawaiian Islands to reach “unprecedented” levels of acidification over the next few decades, which will change the water's chemistry and impact marine life.

A recent University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa report analyzed impacts to the ocean based on different CO2 emission levels.

It found that even if carbon dioxide production flatlined by the middle of the century, nearshore waters will experience significant acidification, though oceanographers say reducing emissions is still important.

“Corals and coastal ecosystems are going to be facing unprecedented levels of ocean acidification. Now, the level at which they face depends on how much emissions are put into the atmosphere," said Brian Powell, a professor with the UH Mānoa Department of Oceanography.

"If we curtail global emissions, then the corals will be fine. But if we continue and increase our emissions, then the corals are gonna be in extreme danger.”

High acidification can threaten the survival of coral and fish, and can allow different organisms like algae to overtake areas.