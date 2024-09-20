5 reasons to support Hawai‘i Public Radio from President and CEO Meredith Artley

As the new president and CEO of Hawai’i Public Radio, I’m excited to be in the swing of our membership fundraising drive. This is the time HPR makes the case to you—our listeners, readers and viewers—that this essential service for all of Hawai’i is worthy of your support.

Let’s break down some reasons why…

1. We are a trusted, community-funded public service that informs with news, inspires through the power of music and the arts, and connects people through conversations and convenings. If you believe that an informed and engaged public is critical to making Hawai‘i great, HPR is a terrific place to donate to (and worth, for example, one dollar a day).

2. Here’s what you won’t find on HPR: Divisive or sensational content, intrusive ads, a pay wall or click bait. There’s no shouting or screaming on air (unless the classical music hosts get overly excited as they count down your 100 best classical picks). There’s a lot of information overload in the media world today. But Hawai‘i Public Radio is clear and concise. We respect and appreciate your time, and it shows across every platform we are on. And that is worth supporting.

3. Accurate, timely and engaging news and information on a local, national and global level is a public good, a necessity and a utility, just like water or power. Local news in particular is under duress across the islands, and the continent. It’s so important to know what’s happening where you live, to be informed and connected that makes life better and helps in making smart decisions. At HPR, we cover the topics that matter most in Hawai‘i, including government, climate, military, technology and business, culture and the arts in Hawai’i and the Pacific, and more. Your donation goes directly to supporting an informed and engaged public across the islands.

4. By donating to Hawai‘i Public Radio, you are helping others, including those who can’t afford to give at this time. Disposable income can be hard to come by these days. If you can afford it, even just one dollar a day, you will be doing your part in making Hawai‘i Public Radio strong and available for everyone... and that makes life in this wonderful and complex place better for all.

5. As a newbie at HPR, I’ve been getting to know the staff and I can share an inside scoop: This is a group of people who are deeply committed to serving Hawai‘i.

They are kind and eccentric in all the best ways. There’s an impressive diversity on the team in terms of backgrounds, experiences and interests. We have a news editor from Ewa Beach who is a competitive baker… an executive assistant who is an expert wig and earring maker… a host who is a former soap opera producer… animal and nature lovers, athletes, performers, prolific writers and voracious readers… I could go on about the people of HPR and how they represent the magnificent diversity of Hawai‘i so well, and that comes across on air and online.

There is one way they are all the same: They are all committed to serving the people of Hawai‘i. If you love knowing that the staff of HPR is creative and caring, donate to support these excellent people and the work they do for you.

Hawai‘i Public Radio exists to serve the people of Hawai‘i. It’s that simple.

Please help us support that vital effort by calling 888-536-4700 or go right here to donate.