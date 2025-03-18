From the CEO: 'Is HPR Okay?' and Other Questions We Are Hearing

A couple of months ago we had a technical glitch at Hawai’i Public Radio that took us off the air during part of our morning prime time. Calls and emails poured in. The interruption was rare, but the volume of responses wasn’t surprising. As a part of the community we serve, we hear every day from the people we do the work for.

What was notable was that each call and note expressed concerned that the new administration had suddenly taken us off the air. People were worried that Hawai’i Public Radio, as a service and habit they rely on, was being taken away.

The actual reason for the glitch was an equipment failure at one of our transmitter sites. It simply took time to get up the mountain to fix it.

The new administration has not exactly been supportive of long-standing media, so it makes sense that when a service like HPR is disrupted, people wonder if it’s the result of a DC-based decision. Plus, many of our audiences are aware that the new chair of the FCC has expressed concerns about the sponsorship practices of public media, as well as the need for any kind of federal support for organizations like HPR.

As this destabilizing year unfolds, we continue to be asked "Is HPR okay?"

Here are some answers to that question:

1. Hawai’i Public Radio is 94% community supported. The remaining 6% is federal funding via the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. If that 6% -- about $525,000 -- were to go away, it would hurt and some of our services would be impacted. But we are not dependent on federal funding to a degree that we could not survive without it. We have a balanced budget, no debt, a clean financial audit.

2. What HPR is dependent on is ongoing support from people who rely on the information, inspiration and connection that we provide. It doesn’t get more direct-to-consumer than HPR’s business model.

3. While HPR could get by without federal funding, this is not necessarily true for other stations throughout the country, some of whom rely on that money for 10% or more of their budget. Also, if CPB funding beyond HPR’s slice is diminished, there would likely be damage to the nationwide system that provides programming and infrastructure that HPR and many other stations rely on.

4. Hawai’i Public Radio is not owned or controlled by the government, by NPR, or by any outside interest or billionaire. Our strength and independence comes from the people we serve. That’s what the 94% represents, and it includes support from a range of individuals, families and local businesses.

5. Despite threats from the FCC to the public media system at large, there is no investigation into HPR when it comes to underwriting or anything else. Our sponsorship practices are solid and continue to be inline with FCC regulations.

So is Hawai’i Public Radio okay?

The answer is yes, as long as the people we do this work for continue to value what we do.



Here’s another key question:

What is HPR doing differently in these uncertain times?

We have launched a new beat that focuses on the impacts of the federal government’s actions on the people and places of Hawai’i. These daily stories are clear, helpful and human-centric. They are also immensely popular with our audiences on air and online.

We are bringing people physically together to be inspired by music, stories and human connection, opening up our legendary Atherton studio to local musicians, authors and creative thinkers with a dozen events so far in 2025 and more to come. Community and connection is a powerful repellent to polarization.

We are showing up in more places across the islands, including an upcoming live taping at the Kahilu Theater on Hawai’i Island on March 21 (get your tickets here), with more road shows in more places to come, as we keep amplifying a range of voices and views.

We are increasing the ways we are available. HPR is not just radio. We are available to read, listen and watch online at HawaiiPublicRadio.org. Our digital audiences are growing -- if you haven’t subscribed to our daily Akamai Recap newsletter, or to our Instagram or YouTube channels, hele on!

We are using our big tent to partner with organizations in Hawai’i, including media and arts institutions that support the best traditions and innovations of Hawai’i and that reflect the dynamism and diversity of these islands.

We are engaged in staff development programs that will help expand HPR’s reach across multiple platforms, and help us in reaching younger audiences.

We are keeping up good relationships with people who support, influence and inspire us. The staff of HPR is connected with community leaders in Hawai’i, media partners here and on the continent, sharing best practices to help us do our jobs better than ever.

We are preparing to launch a membership and fundraising campaign, seeking to raise a total of $500,000 so we can continue to be resilient now and in years to come. (Remember that HPR is unusually user-friendly in the media space: We do not rely on a paywall or third-party ads).



Our fundraising campaign runs from April 2 – April 11. We welcome fans of Hawai’i Public Radio both here and around the world to support this community service that needs to keep standing strong in order to inform, inspire and connect the people of Hawai‘i – a place people around the world cherish. It’s easy to do right here, for any amount at all.

Perhaps the most important question we are asking at HPR is "How Are the People of Hawai'i Doing?"

We remain committed to asking, listening and sharing responses to that question.

