© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thank-You Gifts

Support HPR during our Membership Campaigns and get thanked with an exclusive thank-you gift.

Get our limited-edition HPR T-shirt. We're bringing back a beloved 2020 design by Solomon Enos as we celebrate 45 years of growing with you. This green kalo-and-radio design placed on a pink shirt honors your voices, your stories, your music, and your Hawaiʻi. Mahalo for letting us serve you since 1981. Available in sizes S - XXXL.
1 of 9  — shirt-f26-enos.png
Get our limited-edition HPR T-shirt. We're bringing back a beloved 2020 design by Solomon Enos as we celebrate 45 years of growing with you. This green kalo-and-radio design placed on a pink shirt honors your voices, your stories, your music, and your Hawaiʻi. Mahalo for letting us serve you since 1981. Available in sizes S - XXXL.
Compact carryall for your daily essentials. Made from durable canvas, it's perfectly sized for your phone, wallet, keys and more with sturdy handles and a front stash pocket. 5.9"W x 10/6"H x 13.4"L.
2 of 9  — mini-tote.png
Compact carryall for your daily essentials. Made from durable canvas, it's perfectly sized for your phone, wallet, keys and more with sturdy handles and a front stash pocket. 5.9"W x 10/6"H x 13.4"L.
A pair of cotton blend, crew-length socks that celebrates both HPR-1 and HPR-2 with red, orange and yellow radio and music-themed designs on a white backing
3 of 9  — HPR Socks 2026.png
Give at $10/month ($120/year) and show your HPR Pride with our *NEW* logo socks celebrating both HPR-1 and HPR-2. The socks feature red, orange and yellow radio and music-themed designs on a white backing. One size fits all. Made in the USA. 75% Cotton, 21% Nylon and 4% Spandex.
A set of two jumbo magnetic chip clips featuring our HPR logo. There's a hole in the back for hanging on a non-metallic surface. Strong magnet for super holding power. 2"W x 3"H x 1.5"D. Available at at $10/month or a one-time gift of $120.
4 of 9  — chip-clip.png
A set of two jumbo magnetic chip clips featuring our HPR logo. There's a hole in the back for hanging on a non-metallic surface. Strong magnet for super holding power. 2"W x 3"H x 1.5"D. Available at at $10/month or a one-time gift of $120.
Introducing the new HPR logo baseball cap! Gray with charcoal bill and colorful embroidered HPR logo with adjustable metal buckle.
5 of 9  — cap-gray.png
Introducing the new HPR logo baseball cap! Gray with charcoal bill and colorful embroidered HPR logo with an adjustable metal buckle. Available at $12.50/month or a one-time gift of $150.
Mock-up of the HPR-2 Classical Pacific Bag, available at $12.50/month (or $150/year). It is a small black zip bag with an adjustable rainbow strap featuring the colorful Classical Pacific Logo.
6 of 9  — CP-Bag-update.png
Mock-up of the HPR-2 Classical Pacific Bag, available at $12.50/month (or $150/year). It is a small black zip bag with an adjustable strap featuring the colorful Classical Pacific Logo created by artist Laura Margulies. Bag dimensions (approximate): 2" D x 5.5" W x 7.25" H. Design is subject to change.
Get the Sustainer License Plate Frame, available to any Sustaining Member donating a minimum of $5/month to HPR. The frame says Sustaining Member in white text on a maroon background at top, and Hawaiʻi Public Radio at bottom.
7 of 9
Get the Sustainer License Plate Frame, available to any Sustaining Member donating a minimum of $5/month to HPR.
NYT 1-yr Basic Digital Subscription ($20/mo or $240 one-time gift)
8 of 9  — nyt-app.png
NYT 1-yr Basic Digital Subscription ($20/mo or $240 one-time gift)
Eton Emergency Radio. Multi-powered, smartphone-charging, emergency radio. $30.41/month ($365/year “Dollar-A-Day”). **This thank-you gift is on backorder and will be available after Oct. 15, 2026**
9 of 9  — TY Gift Grove Header eton frx2.png
Eton Emergency Radio. Multi-powered, smartphone-charging, emergency radio. $30.41/month ($365/year “Dollar-A-Day”).
**This thank-you gift is on backorder and will be available after Oct. 15, 2026**

DONATE NOW

  • $5/month ($60/year):
Get the Sustainer License Plate Frame, available to any Sustaining Member donating a minimum of $5/month to HPR. The frame says Sustaining Member in white text on a maroon background at top, and Hawaiʻi Public Radio at bottom.
Get the Sustainer License Plate Frame, available to any Sustaining Member donating a minimum of $5/month to HPR.

  • $10/month ($120/year) {choose one}:
A set of two jumbo magnetic chip clips featuring our HPR logo. There's a hole in the back for hanging on a non-metallic surface. Strong magnet for super holding power. 2"W x 3"H x 1.5"D. Available at at $10/month or a one-time gift of $120.
A set of two jumbo magnetic chip clips featuring our HPR logo. There's a hole in the back for hanging on a non-metallic surface. Strong magnet for super holding power. 2"W x 3"H x 1.5"D. Available at at $10/month or a one-time gift of $120.
A pair of cotton blend, crew-length socks that celebrates both HPR-1 and HPR-2 with red, orange and yellow radio and music-themed designs on a white backing
Give at $10/month ($120/year) and show your HPR Pride with our *NEW* logo socks celebrating both HPR-1 and HPR-2. The socks feature red, orange and yellow radio and music-themed designs on a white backing. One size fits all. Made in the USA. 75% Cotton, 21% Nylon and 4% Spandex.
HPR Station Updates
Sweepstakes Rules - 2026 Fall Membership Campaign

DONATE NOW

  • $12.50/month ($150/year) {choose one}:
Introducing the new HPR logo baseball cap! Gray with charcoal bill and colorful embroidered HPR logo with adjustable metal buckle.
Introducing the new HPR logo baseball cap! Gray with charcoal bill and colorful embroidered HPR logo with an adjustable metal buckle. Available at $12.50/month or a one-time gift of $150.
Mock-up of the HPR-2 Classical Pacific Bag, available at $12.50/month (or $150/year). It is a small black zip bag with an adjustable rainbow strap featuring the colorful Classical Pacific Logo.
Mock-up of the HPR-2 Classical Pacific Bag, available at $12.50/month (or $150/year). It is a small black zip bag with an adjustable strap featuring the colorful Classical Pacific Logo created by artist Laura Margulies. Bag dimensions (approximate): 2" D x 5.5" W x 7.25" H. Design is subject to change.

DONATE NOW

  • $15/month ($180/year) {choose one}:
Get our limited-edition HPR T-shirt. We're bringing back a beloved 2020 design by Solomon Enos as we celebrate 45 years of growing with you. This green kalo-and-radio design placed on a pink shirt honors your voices, your stories, your music, and your Hawaiʻi. Mahalo for letting us serve you since 1981. Available in sizes S - XXXL.
Get our limited-edition HPR T-shirt. We're bringing back a beloved 2020 design by Solomon Enos as we celebrate 45 years of growing with you. This green kalo-and-radio design placed on a pink shirt honors your voices, your stories, your music, and your Hawaiʻi. Mahalo for letting us serve you since 1981. Available in sizes S - XXXL.
Compact carryall for your daily essentials. Made from durable canvas, it's perfectly sized for your phone, wallet, keys and more with sturdy handles and a front stash pocket. 5.9"W x 10/6"H x 13.4"L.
Compact carryall for your daily essentials. Made from durable canvas, it's perfectly sized for your phone, wallet, keys and more with sturdy handles and a front stash pocket. 5.9"W x 10/6"H x 13.4"L.

  • $20/month ($240/year):
NYT 1-yr Basic Digital Subscription ($20/mo or $240 one-time gift)
NYT 1-yr Basic Digital Subscription ($20/mo or $240 one-time gift)

  • $30.41/month ($365/year “Dollar-A-Day”):
Eton Emergency Radio. Multi-powered, smartphone-charging, emergency radio. $30.41/month ($365/year “Dollar-A-Day”). **This thank-you gift is on backorder and will be available after Oct. 15, 2026**
Eton Emergency Radio. Multi-powered, smartphone-charging, emergency radio. $30.41/month ($365/year “Dollar-A-Day”).
**This thank-you gift is on backorder and will be available after Oct. 15, 2026**

  • $100/month ($1,200/year Cornerstone Level):

Your Day at HPR. Let us take you behind the scenes of your favorite local HPR program — see how a live broadcast is put together, chat with an HPR music host about music selections — enjoy front row seats to Live from the Atherton — we will create a one of a kind experience as a thank you for joining our Cornerstone Society.

DONATE NOW!