Thank-You Gifts

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$5/month ($60/year) :

Get the Sustainer License Plate Frame, available to any Sustaining Member donating a minimum of $5/month to HPR.

$10/month ($120/year) {choose one} :

A set of two jumbo magnetic chip clips featuring our HPR logo. There's a hole in the back for hanging on a non-metallic surface. Strong magnet for super holding power. 2"W x 3"H x 1.5"D. Available at at $10/month or a one-time gift of $120.

Give at $10/month ($120/year) and show your HPR Pride with our *NEW* logo socks celebrating both HPR-1 and HPR-2. The socks feature red, orange and yellow radio and music-themed designs on a white backing. One size fits all. Made in the USA. 75% Cotton, 21% Nylon and 4% Spandex.



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$12.50/month ($150/year) {choose one} :

Introducing the new HPR logo baseball cap! Gray with charcoal bill and colorful embroidered HPR logo with an adjustable metal buckle. Available at $12.50/month or a one-time gift of $150.

Mock-up of the HPR-2 Classical Pacific Bag, available at $12.50/month (or $150/year). It is a small black zip bag with an adjustable strap featuring the colorful Classical Pacific Logo created by artist Laura Margulies. Bag dimensions (approximate): 2" D x 5.5" W x 7.25" H. Design is subject to change.

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$15/month ($180/year) {choose one} :

Get our limited-edition HPR T-shirt. We're bringing back a beloved 2020 design by Solomon Enos as we celebrate 45 years of growing with you. This green kalo-and-radio design placed on a pink shirt honors your voices, your stories, your music, and your Hawaiʻi. Mahalo for letting us serve you since 1981. Available in sizes S - XXXL.



Compact carryall for your daily essentials. Made from durable canvas, it's perfectly sized for your phone, wallet, keys and more with sturdy handles and a front stash pocket. 5.9"W x 10/6"H x 13.4"L.

$20/month ($240/year) :

NYT 1-yr Basic Digital Subscription ($20/mo or $240 one-time gift)

$30.41/month ($365/year “Dollar-A-Day” ):

Eton Emergency Radio. Multi-powered, smartphone-charging, emergency radio. $30.41/month ($365/year “Dollar-A-Day”).

**This thank-you gift is on backorder and will be available after Oct. 15, 2026**



$100/month ($1,200/year Cornerstone Level) :

Your Day at HPR. Let us take you behind the scenes of your favorite local HPR program — see how a live broadcast is put together, chat with an HPR music host about music selections — enjoy front row seats to Live from the Atherton — we will create a one of a kind experience as a thank you for joining our Cornerstone Society.

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