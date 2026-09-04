Thank-You Gifts
Support HPR during our Membership Campaigns and get thanked with an exclusive thank-you gift.
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Get our limited-edition HPR T-shirt. We're bringing back a beloved 2020 design by Solomon Enos as we celebrate 45 years of growing with you. This green kalo-and-radio design placed on a pink shirt honors your voices, your stories, your music, and your Hawaiʻi. Mahalo for letting us serve you since 1981. Available in sizes S - XXXL.
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Compact carryall for your daily essentials. Made from durable canvas, it's perfectly sized for your phone, wallet, keys and more with sturdy handles and a front stash pocket. 5.9"W x 10/6"H x 13.4"L.
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Give at $10/month ($120/year) and show your HPR Pride with our *NEW* logo socks celebrating both HPR-1 and HPR-2. The socks feature red, orange and yellow radio and music-themed designs on a white backing. One size fits all. Made in the USA. 75% Cotton, 21% Nylon and 4% Spandex.
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A set of two jumbo magnetic chip clips featuring our HPR logo. There's a hole in the back for hanging on a non-metallic surface. Strong magnet for super holding power. 2"W x 3"H x 1.5"D. Available at at $10/month or a one-time gift of $120.
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Introducing the new HPR logo baseball cap! Gray with charcoal bill and colorful embroidered HPR logo with an adjustable metal buckle. Available at $12.50/month or a one-time gift of $150.
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Mock-up of the HPR-2 Classical Pacific Bag, available at $12.50/month (or $150/year). It is a small black zip bag with an adjustable strap featuring the colorful Classical Pacific Logo created by artist Laura Margulies. Bag dimensions (approximate): 2" D x 5.5" W x 7.25" H. Design is subject to change.
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Get the Sustainer License Plate Frame, available to any Sustaining Member donating a minimum of $5/month to HPR.
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NYT 1-yr Basic Digital Subscription ($20/mo or $240 one-time gift)
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Eton Emergency Radio. Multi-powered, smartphone-charging, emergency radio. $30.41/month ($365/year “Dollar-A-Day”).
**This thank-you gift is on backorder and will be available after Oct. 15, 2026**
**This thank-you gift is on backorder and will be available after Oct. 15, 2026**
- $5/month ($60/year):
- $10/month ($120/year) {choose one}:
- $12.50/month ($150/year) {choose one}:
- $15/month ($180/year) {choose one}:
- $20/month ($240/year):
- $30.41/month ($365/year “Dollar-A-Day”):
- $100/month ($1,200/year Cornerstone Level):
Your Day at HPR. Let us take you behind the scenes of your favorite local HPR program — see how a live broadcast is put together, chat with an HPR music host about music selections — enjoy front row seats to Live from the Atherton — we will create a one of a kind experience as a thank you for joining our Cornerstone Society.