CAB Community Issues List 2023

The Community Advisory Board (CAB) is an adjunct to HPR's Board of Directors, and provides feedback to HPR management on station programming and community outreach opportunities. One of their key functions is to provide insight into important community issues for our news team to consider. As of November 15, 2023, the following items have been identified by the CAB. This list is not meant to be definitive or in priority order.



Maui/Lahaina —including what can be learned from the disaster; the recovery, reconstruction, water use permits, community health, housing issues.



—including what can be learned from the disaster; the recovery, reconstruction, water use permits, community health, housing issues. Environment/Climate Change —Red Hill—and water generally, loss of biodiversity, invasive species, environmental groups working on particular issues, sea level rise, localizing climate change news.



—Red Hill—and water generally, loss of biodiversity, invasive species, environmental groups working on particular issues, sea level rise, localizing climate change news. Housing/Homelessness —Property ownership—“who’s buying our houses?” Lack of transitional housing, lack of affordable housing, housing in West Maui as a specific issue



—Property ownership—“who’s buying our houses?” Lack of transitional housing, lack of affordable housing, housing in West Maui as a specific issue Neighbor Island Coverage —including “diaspora” of those who have moved to different islands; coverage of rural communities; food supply and distribution issues.



—including “diaspora” of those who have moved to different islands; coverage of rural communities; food supply and distribution issues. Disaster Planning/Infrastructure —includes lessons of West Maui fires, but also planning for other potential disasters; broad definition of infrastructure including bridges and airports as well as roads.



—includes lessons of West Maui fires, but also planning for other potential disasters; broad definition of infrastructure including bridges and airports as well as roads. Quality of Life —health care, kupuna care, crime and fear of crime, “the high cost of everything,” building a sustainable future.



—health care, kupuna care, crime and fear of crime, “the high cost of everything,” building a sustainable future. Native Hawaiian Issues —Hawaiian homesteads, future of the program, stories from the waitlist; cultural issues, Native Hawaiian identity (more Native Hawaiians in LA than Honolulu).



—Hawaiian homesteads, future of the program, stories from the waitlist; cultural issues, Native Hawaiian identity (more Native Hawaiians in LA than Honolulu). Education —Pre-school—staffing and subsidies, concerns for young families. Also higher education and stories of achievement and success—what’s working?



—Pre-school—staffing and subsidies, concerns for young families. Also higher education and stories of achievement and success—what’s working? Economy —small businesses, rural businesses, tourism’s impact; housing as part of economy story, special interests as they impact the economy.



—small businesses, rural businesses, tourism’s impact; housing as part of economy story, special interests as they impact the economy. Equity —from concerns about special interests being over-represented in the power structure to marginalization of communities including LGBTQ+ and non-binary to inequity as a theme across many stories.



—from concerns about special interests being over-represented in the power structure to marginalization of communities including LGBTQ+ and non-binary to inequity as a theme across many stories. Mental Health/Addiction



Local Food and Farming —including locally sourced and accessible food



—including locally sourced and accessible food Culture and the Arts