© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The U.S. House has voted to eliminate federal funding to public media. Now more than ever, our community can keep HPR going strong. Donate now >>

Maui illustrator's first picture book empowers keiki to face fears

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published July 21, 2025 at 12:39 PM HST
"Leila and the Voice," by Shahrzad Maydani.
Shahrzad Maydani
"Leila and the Voice," by Shahrzad Maydani.

A new children’s picture book out this week, described as a modern fable, is illustrated and written by a Maui resident.

“Leila and The Voice” transports readers into Leila’s world where fear looms dark and overwhelming. With the help of a supernatural creature called “the Voice,” the youngster learns to make friends with her monsters and stand tall before her fears.

The Conversation sat down with author and illustrator Shahrzad Maydani to talk about what it was like writing her first children’s book.

Maydani dedicated “Leila and The Voice” to her twin sister, the namesake of the main character. Her book goes on sale July 22. Find it online at Penguin Random House or ask for the title at your local bookstore.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 21, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation LiteratureChildrenMaui
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
Related Stories