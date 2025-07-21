Maui illustrator's first picture book empowers keiki to face fears

A new children’s picture book out this week, described as a modern fable, is illustrated and written by a Maui resident.

“Leila and The Voice” transports readers into Leila’s world where fear looms dark and overwhelming. With the help of a supernatural creature called “the Voice,” the youngster learns to make friends with her monsters and stand tall before her fears.

The Conversation sat down with author and illustrator Shahrzad Maydani to talk about what it was like writing her first children’s book.

Maydani dedicated “Leila and The Voice” to her twin sister, the namesake of the main character. Her book goes on sale July 22. Find it online at Penguin Random House or ask for the title at your local bookstore.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 21, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.