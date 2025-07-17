© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The U.S. House has voted to eliminate federal funding to public media. Now more than ever, our community can keep HPR going strong. Donate now >>

Community group offers long-term case management for Maui fire survivors

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol
Published July 17, 2025 at 11:10 AM HST
Hoʻōla Long Term Recovery Group’s Disaster Case Managers complete a comprehensive training and certification program to better support Lahaina wildfire survivors with compassion, care, and personalized recovery assistance.
Hoʻōla LTRG
Hoʻōla Long Term Recovery Group’s disaster case managers complete a training and certification program to better support Lahaina wildfire survivors.

Nearly two years after the Maui wildfires, survivors are still navigating challenges to recovery. A new Disaster Case Management program is now available to help walk with them through those challenges.

The Hoʻōla Maui Long Term Recovery Group has launched a program to provide holistic, culturally-sensitive and trauma-informed assistance focused on the individual needs of fire survivors.

Case managers can help close gaps in food security, housing stability, financial resources and access to mental health services.

In the past three months, the Hoʻōla program has secured $117,000 in funding for survivor cases.

Executive Director Rhonda Alexander-Monkres said the Hoʻōla Maui Long Term Recovery Group offers an alternative choice to the FEMA-funded Disaster Case Management program through the Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services.

“What's unique about our group is we're a coalition of trusted community partners, seven organizations overall, that bring really sincere and caring, community-oriented people to the table to be able to work together to help solve some of the most complex needs for our survivors,” she said. “So that is, I think, where the magic happens for survivors overall, in helping with their recovery plan.”

She said with uncertainty about how long the state’s Disaster Case Management program may continue, Hoʻōla’s presence is critical.

“FEMA funding and the state program will eventually go away. And what are we going to do for our community? And that's where we stepped in,” Alexander-Monkres said. “The Long Term Recovery Group pulled together these partners, because we'll be here for the long haul for our community.”

To find out more, fire survivors can visit mauilongtermrecovery.org and complete the 10-minute intake form.
Tags
Local News 2023 Maui fires
Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is a general assignment reporter covering Maui Nui for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cpactol@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cluett Pactol
Related Stories