Community group offers long-term case management for Maui fire survivors

Nearly two years after the Maui wildfires, survivors are still navigating challenges to recovery. A new Disaster Case Management program is now available to help walk with them through those challenges.

The Hoʻōla Maui Long Term Recovery Group has launched a program to provide holistic, culturally-sensitive and trauma-informed assistance focused on the individual needs of fire survivors.

Case managers can help close gaps in food security, housing stability, financial resources and access to mental health services.

In the past three months, the Hoʻōla program has secured $117,000 in funding for survivor cases.

Executive Director Rhonda Alexander-Monkres said the Hoʻōla Maui Long Term Recovery Group offers an alternative choice to the FEMA-funded Disaster Case Management program through the Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services.

“What's unique about our group is we're a coalition of trusted community partners, seven organizations overall, that bring really sincere and caring, community-oriented people to the table to be able to work together to help solve some of the most complex needs for our survivors,” she said. “So that is, I think, where the magic happens for survivors overall, in helping with their recovery plan.”

She said with uncertainty about how long the state’s Disaster Case Management program may continue, Hoʻōla’s presence is critical.

“FEMA funding and the state program will eventually go away. And what are we going to do for our community? And that's where we stepped in,” Alexander-Monkres said. “The Long Term Recovery Group pulled together these partners, because we'll be here for the long haul for our community.”

To find out more, fire survivors can visit mauilongtermrecovery.org and complete the 10-minute intake form.