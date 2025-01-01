Emma Caires is the Legislative News Intern during her final semester at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, where she majors in journalism and minors in communicology. With strong familial ties to Kāneʻohe, she loves being able to report on things that hit close to home, both politically and personally.

Emma started her college career at De Anza College in the Bay Area, California, where she was editor-in-chief for the student publication, La Voz. In her free time, she can be found out in nature, probably meditating, doing yoga, or anything that makes her feel grounded again.

Contact Emma at ecaires@hawaiipublicradio.org