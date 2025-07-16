YMCA of Honolulu's flagship location receives $5M toward new facility

Modernizing and expanding community care is now in reach for the Nu'uanu location of the YMCA of Honolulu.

The flagship YMCA complex received a $5 million donation from the Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation.

With the money, YMCA leaders plan to build a new facility that provides affordable housing, health care, and community spaces. This includes multi-purpose rooms that can accommodate classrooms, gatherings, and various programs.

Greg Waibel, the CEO of the YMCA Honolulu, stated that the goal is to transform the location into a community hub that serves the most pressing needs of its users.

“This is about more than just a building. This is about addressing the core social determinants of health that include housing, access to health and wellness, services, education and opportunities for meaningful connection,” Waibel said. “It's about creating a place in the future that helps every person reach their fullest potential.”

Courtesy: YMCA of Honolulu An image of the YMCA of Honolulu's Nuʻuanu location in 1963.

Waibel and fellow YMCA leadership members noted how sentimental the donation is, being that it came from the Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation. They reflected on Ching's legacy and explained that his mission of equitable, affordable, and accessible resources throughout the state is what drives them to better the program.

Jack Tsui, the chair of the Ching Foundation, expressed the honor that comes with continuing his legacy.

“Frankly, this was a no-brainer. It gives the Ching Foundation a great deal of pride to be associated with this organization,” Tsui said. “It takes time, it takes talent, and it takes a lot of thoughtfulness. I can’t think of a more deserving organization.”

The Nuʻuanu location currently serves approximately 7,000 people. Project leaders anticipate that this number will double when the new facility opens.

Waibel said construction should start in 2027. The multi-story complex will take the place of the current main parking lot on the corner of Vineyard Boulevard and the Pali Highway. The second phase of the project will replace the current building.