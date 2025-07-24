U.S. Rep. Case looks to improve funding for Indigenous-based tourism

Congressmembers are looking to expand Indigenous-based tourism through grants for Native Hawaiian Organizations, Indian Tribes, Tribal organizations, and Native Alaskans.

Through these grants, these groups can choose how to implement culture-based experiences and education into the tourism industry.

The new proposal was introduced by U.S. Rep. Case, who said that tourism is not going anywhere, so it’s essential to adjust the approach to preserve history and culture within the demanding industry.

“What’s authentic about Hawaiʻi is our Native Hawaiian history, our Native Hawaiian culture. That's what visitors are looking for — to experience that history, to understand that culture, and to embrace the lessons that Native Hawaiians offer,” Case told HPR.

Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi / HPR

“This is really a win-win all the way around, because it provides not only economic resources, but also incentivizes the preservation of the culture, the history, the artifacts, and the locations.”

Case said he hopes this measure will create more jobs for people who specialize in Indigenous studies, whether that be language, history, art, or other areas unique to their home, and in turn, they can share their knowledge and earn income.

“We're strengthening jobs that are very good for the sustainability of our culture and creating very specific jobs that are focused on our Indigenous peoples,” Case said.

This measure refines the 2016 NATIVE Act, which also appropriated funds for these same Indigenous organizations. However, Case stated the previous act had some “unfortunate defects” that made implementing the funds difficult.

The new proposal is the House companion to a Senate measure co-led by U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, also of Hawaiʻi.