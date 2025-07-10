© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Give to HPR and keep local support firmly rooted. The greater our local support, the greater our strength and resilience to serve you and future generations. Tap to get started.

UH study predicts Waikīkī drainage systems will fail by 2050

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Emma Caires
Published July 10, 2025 at 12:21 PM HST
FILE - Ala Wai Canal in Honolulu
Wayne Yoshioka
/
HPR
FILE - Ala Wai Canal in Honolulu

A new study by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa expects Waikīkī drainage systems to fail by 2050.

The study's authors, Chloe Obara and Chip Fletcher, predict that defective drains, rising sea levels, and higher rainfall could result in severe flooding throughout the major tourist city.

“Realistically, infrastructure takes many, many years to plan, rebuild, and refurbish, so now is the time that we need to be thinking about how to retrofit or redesign the storm drainage infrastructure,” Obara said.

Over 75% of the storm drainage system in Waikīkī is connected to the Ala Wai Canal, which is highly contaminated.

Faulty drainage could lead to a backflow of polluted water into streets, posing safety and health concerns as well as disruptions to transportation, including TheBus.

The study was done by placing 10 sensors across Waikīkī’s drainage system. The research team also made a virtual model of the system and ran it through an average rainfall to see when the drains start to fail.

“We need to get on top of this problem, or otherwise this problem is gonna get on top of us,” Fletcher said.
Tags
Local News WaikīkīUniversity of Hawai‘isea level rise
Emma Caires
Emma Caires is an HPR News Producer.
See stories by Emma Caires
Related Stories