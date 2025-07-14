Only 17% of Kauaʻi residents surveyed have an emergency 14-day supply

A new report from the state Department of Health shows the latest statistics on the health and resource needs of Kauaʻi residents.

The Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response was initially made by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is the eighth time it has been done on Kauaʻi.

The survey seeks to understand how ready people are for a disaster, what they’re doing to prepare, and how likely they think an emergency actually is.

The survey revealed that over 80% of residents know they should have an emergency 14-day supply of food and water, but only 17% actually have one. It also showed that 17% of households have someone with a health condition reliant on electricity, but less than half have a backup generator.

“This could include rechargeable power wheelchairs, home dialysis machines, most CPAP machines, and medication that requires refrigeration,” the state DOH stated.

This year’s report added a section that asked participants if they’re concerned about the recent cuts to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. An overwhelming 71% said they are at least somewhat concerned.

Similar results were seen in concern levels regarding cuts to the CDC, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and Medicaid. The state DOH stated that this data can now be used to frame policy action going forward.

“Hawaiʻi's congressional delegation may find the data collected useful in their efforts to protect funding for these critical programs,” the state DOH wrote.

The survey also included a section on Kauaʻi residents' awareness of the mental health crisis line. Just 34% of participants knew about it. The state DOH stated they will be increasing outreach and education to combat the low results.