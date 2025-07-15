ʻUkulele festival pulls at the heartstrings of residents and visitors

The Hawaiʻi ʻUkulele Festival made a spirited return to Oʻahu this weekend, marking the event's third year being hosted by the Kala Foundation and Special Events Hawaiʻi.

Emma Caires / HPR ʻOāokaʻena Kirkland shared that it is the third year that the Kala Foundation has put on the festival.

The event brought live music, small businesses, and ʻono food to Kapiʻolani Park, providing a community for vendors, organizers, and visitors.

ʻOāokaʻena Kirkland, the director of culture and arts at the Kala Foundation, stressed the importance of place, people, and the passing of tradition in Hawaiʻi.

“Hawaiʻi is aloha. Hawaiʻi is practices, traditions, and ʻukulele is one of them. It's something that lives on from the keiki to our kūpuna,” Kirkland said.

Many of the vendors were veterans of the festival who were thrilled to be invited back. They stated the event provides a community for these creators who all share the spirit of aloha through their own unique products.

But Lisa Williams, owner of Ohana Sistahz Boutique, was one of the few first-timers at the ʻukulele festival. She and her family made their way to Oʻahu after she and her family lost their home and loved ones in the Lahaina fires two years ago.

She explained that having an event like this gives her a sense of home and belonging, which is something she’s lacked since the tragic event.

“Everything I do, I like to put the Hawaiian energy and the blessings into it. Not just the passion, but the heart,” Williams said.

Emma Caires / HPR Lisa Williams of Ohana Sistahz Boutique sold her homemade goods at the festival.

“It is my peace. I guess no matter what island we're gonna be on now, Hawaiʻi is home.”

The free event drew a good mix of both visitors and local residents.

Kamaka Pili, the emcee for the event, made it a point to encourage visitors to take time to learn the true history of the islands, and to take this story back home with them.

“The stories that are going to be shared are perpetuating our culture,” Pili said.

“Once this event comes to a close, all of this mana, this energy, and these stories and the life in which it's given is now your responsibility to take that back home and share.”