Ballerina returns home to the Hawaiʻi workshop where she got her start

"Reflections in Motion" is a ballet event scheduled for the Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall later this month. It features students and professional ballerinas who took part in a Ballet Hawaii summer training program.

A former student, Courtney Schenberger, is now a principal with the Carolina Ballet. She talked with us about how grateful she is to be able to give back to a dance community that gave her so much.

For ticket and event information, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 15, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.