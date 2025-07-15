© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Ballerina returns home to the Hawaiʻi workshop where she got her start

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 15, 2025 at 2:00 PM HST
Ballet Hawaii's Summer Intensive offers four weeks of intensive ballet training.
Ballet Hawaii

"Reflections in Motion" is a ballet event scheduled for the Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall later this month. It features students and professional ballerinas who took part in a Ballet Hawaii summer training program.

A former student, Courtney Schenberger, is now a principal with the Carolina Ballet. She talked with us about how grateful she is to be able to give back to a dance community that gave her so much.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 15, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
