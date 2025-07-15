© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Comedian Sheng Wang brings the laughs to Maui

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published July 15, 2025 at 1:54 PM HST
Comedian Sheng Wang performs in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Courtesy Sheng Wang
Comedian Sheng Wang performs in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Comedian Sheng Wang is on Maui this weekend, performing his latest set for one night only at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Wang's style has been described as “unconventional,” and he is perhaps best known for his 2022 Netflix special, “Sweet and Juicy.”

He spoke with The Conversation about his approach to comedy and how he’s inspired by Hawaiʻi. He started by describing the first time he ever attempted doing stand-up, as part of a social club in college.

For event and ticket information, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 15, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
