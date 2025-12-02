Maui council advances vacation rental bill aimed at increasing housing stock

The Maui County Council continues to weigh a bill that would phase out about half of vacation rentals.

In the first reading of the measure, known as Bill 9, councilmembers voted 5-3 in favor of the phase-out on Monday.

If passed, the measure would go into effect in five years.

Maui County Council / YouTube A screenshot taken from the Maui County Council Special Council Meeting of Chair Alice Lee on Dec. 1, 2025.

Bill 9 affects about 7,000 short-term rentals in apartment-zoned districts with the goal of converting them to long-term housing for residents.

Councilmembers heard more public testimony Monday and weighed economic impacts versus community benefits to pass the proposal.

“The council thanks the many Maui County residents who have taken time out of their busy lives to share their views on this important issue,” Council Chair Alice Lee said in a news release.

“While this process has caused some frustration in our community, I encourage everyone to continue engaging with the legislative process while maintaining respect for one another.”

A second and final reading is scheduled for Dec. 15.

The process continued despite the Kahului council seat remaining unfilled following the passing of Tasha Kama in October.

The council was deadlocked in a vote last week to choose a replacement. It’s unclear when Mayor Richard Bissen will appoint one of three candidates to fill the vacancy.

HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol contributed to this report.