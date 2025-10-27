Maui Councilmember Tasha Kama remembered for her commitment to service

Maui County Councilmember Natalie "Tasha" Kama died Sunday night at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was 73.

Her family said in a social media post that she was surrounded by her loved ones, and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Kama, who was born and raised on Oʻahu, had called Maui home since 1983 and represented the Kahului area since the 2018 election. She was serving as presiding officer pro tempore and the chair of the Housing and Land Use Committee.

She previously served as a social justice organizer, advocated for Native Hawaiians, and supported people with special needs through membership on the State Council on Developmental Disabilities. She also served as the senior pastor of the Christian Ministry Church.

Before her passing, Kama expressed gratitude for the opportunity to dedicate her life to public service.

“My father taught me that a life of service is an act of worship. It has been my deepest honor to live that lesson through this Council. As I prepare to return home to our Lord, I do so with gratitude, peace, and unwavering faith in God’s goodness."

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen described her as a leader whose life reflected her commitment to service.

“I think the biggest thing is always a smile and a kind word for everyone. She was very much a woman of strong faith. She lived her faith. You know, even in council meetings, when you watch her, she was always wanting to be the peacemaker, you know, the one who would bring people together and ask for calm and ask for, I would say, in many ways, this peace as we do the tough work that we all do in government," Bissen said.

Gov. Josh Green said he and his wife were deeply saddened by the news of her passing.

“Tasha devoted her life to public service, championing affordable housing, uplifting kūpuna and families in need — and guiding Maui County with faith, kindness and aloha,” Green said in a statement. “Her legacy of service will continue to guide us as we work together to move Maui and the state forward in her honor.”

Kama has requested that Kauanoe Batangan be considered to fill her seat on the Maui County Council. He is currently the executive director of the Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Under county rules, the council has 30 days to name a successor. If the council cannot decide, then the mayor will appoint a successor.

HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol contributed to this report.