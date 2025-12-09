How migration patterns have changed as whales return to West Maui waters

When the first humpback whales returned to Lahaina after the 2023 wildfires, many saw the milestone as an early sign of healing and resilience.

Now, a group studying those migratory whales says the animals’ behavior has changed since the fires. The whales have returned with their calves closer to the shoreline.

Researchers say it’s important to keep the whales in mind as commercial boat operations return to Lahaina harbor next week.

Rachel Cartwright, the lead researcher with the Keiki Kohola Project, spoke with The Conversation about the whales of Lahaina, and all they’ve overcome — from whaling to a marine heat wave, and now the devastating fires.

Cartwright will give a free webinar about her preliminary findings on the whales of West Maui on Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 9, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.