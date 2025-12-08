Innovators called to help with marine debris clean-up at Papahānaumokuākea

Hawaiʻi Sea Grant The Marine Debris Hack-a-Thon 2025 will be at the Waikīkī Aquarium.

This week, The Conversation will be highlighting marine debris, the groups helping remove it from our underwater ecosystems, and the artists turning marine trash into treasure.

The Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project kicks off the series. This was the first season that the marine debris team went high-tech. They used drones and undersea scooters to help in their effort to remove nets and other trash from Papahānaumokuākea.

This weekend, they are hosting a “hackathon” to ask innovators to help come up with methods to make their operations even more efficient.

HPR spoke to James Morioka and Derek LeVault about the mission and their vision for the event.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 8, 2025.