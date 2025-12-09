Oʻahu photography exhibit displays Papahānaumokuākea marine debris removal

The Conversation kicked off the week highlighting the Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project and an upcoming Marine Debris Hack-a-Thon.

PMDP / Instagram Sea of Life art showcase.

Now, HPR turns the light on a photography exhibit that opened this month. It’s a fundraiser to help with the work underway to clear the marine debris found in the remote reserve.

Andy Sullivan-Haskins is the drone pilot whose work as an expedition photographer is part of an art exhibit at Kalapawai Cafe & Deli in Kailua on Oʻahu. He spoke to The Conversation to explain how the art show works.

The Sea of Life Fundraising Art Showcase will be on display through Dec. 31. There will be an artist's reception at the cafe on Dec. 13.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 9, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.