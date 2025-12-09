© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oʻahu photography exhibit displays Papahānaumokuākea marine debris removal

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 9, 2025 at 3:36 PM HST
A specially trained technician from the Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project weaves their way through thousands of albatross chicks while carrying ghost nets.
1 of 6  — Andy Sullivan Haskins
A specially trained technician from the Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project weaves their way through thousands of albatross chicks while carrying ghost nets.
Andrew Sullivan-Haskins
2 of 6  — Andrew Sullivan-Haskins
Andrew Sullivan-Haskins
3 of 6  — Andrew Sullivan-Haskins
Andrew Sullivan-Haskins
4 of 6  — Andrew Sullivan-Haskins
Andrew Sullivan-Haskins
5 of 6  — Andrew Sullivan-Haskins
Andrew Sullivan-Haskins
6 of 6  — Andrew Sullivan-Haskins
Andrew Sullivan-Haskins

The Conversation kicked off the week highlighting the Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project and an upcoming Marine Debris Hack-a-Thon.

Sea of Life art showcase.
PMDP
/
Instagram
Sea of Life art showcase.

Now, HPR turns the light on a photography exhibit that opened this month. It’s a fundraiser to help with the work underway to clear the marine debris found in the remote reserve.

Andy Sullivan-Haskins is the drone pilot whose work as an expedition photographer is part of an art exhibit at Kalapawai Cafe & Deli in Kailua on Oʻahu. He spoke to The Conversation to explain how the art show works.

The Sea of Life Fundraising Art Showcase will be on display through Dec. 31. There will be an artist's reception at the cafe on Dec. 13.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 9, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation ArtPhotographyPapahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories