Meet the Hawaiʻi woman on Time's 2025 list of influential climate leaders

Time Magazine recently published a list of 100 influential climate leaders. Hawaiʻi had not just one but two people on that list. One is Gov. Josh Green, who signed the 'Green Fee' into law to use visitor dollars to offset the impact on the environment.

The Conversation heard from another name on the list, ʻAulani Wilhelm, CEO of Nia Tero, who recently returned from the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference.

"It was an incredible surprise and obviously quite an honor to be alongside such incredible leaders from around the world, from different sectors," Wilhelm said. "For climate leadership to really make any traction in climate, it's really decadal work, and it isn't my work alone, and the honor isn't mine alone. It really reflects the many communities and people that I have had the privilege to engage with over the years, and also the work of the incredible organization that I'm fortunate to be able to lead now."

As a Kanaka ʻŌiwi and kamaʻāina, Wilhelm added that she feels fortunate to be able to share lessons and understandings of her home and culture.

"I always tell people that when they ask, 'What are you doing internationally? And how did you learn that?' I will say, and I do say, that everything I learned, I learned helping to lead the charge to protect Papahānaumokuākea," Wilhelm said.

"Hawaiʻi has magic globally, and people pay attention because they want to understand and they want to taste again what they have heard in other cultures was once alive, and it draws them in."

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 9, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.