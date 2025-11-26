© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Gov. Josh Green on military leases, Maui water issues, 'Green Fee'

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 26, 2025 at 2:22 PM HST
Gov. Josh Green is the vice chair of the WGA.
WGA
Gov. Josh Green, second from the right, is the vice chair of the Western Governors' Association.

Gov. Josh Green just returned from a meeting in Arizona with the Western Governors' Association. That was top of mind. The talks with the military on land leases were also a priority.

Since The Conversation last spoke to him, the U.S. Department of Justice is pushing in on a lawsuit challenging Hawaiʻi's Green Fee to offset the impact of tourism on the environment.

And this month, the water situation on Maui reached a crescendo. East and West Maui water issues spilled over at the Commission on Water Resource Management and at the state Board of Land and Natural Resources.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 26, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Josh Green Environment Military Maui Water
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
