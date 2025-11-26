Gov. Josh Green on military leases, Maui water issues, 'Green Fee'

Gov. Josh Green just returned from a meeting in Arizona with the Western Governors' Association. That was top of mind. The talks with the military on land leases were also a priority.

Since The Conversation last spoke to him, the U.S. Department of Justice is pushing in on a lawsuit challenging Hawaiʻi's Green Fee to offset the impact of tourism on the environment.

And this month, the water situation on Maui reached a crescendo. East and West Maui water issues spilled over at the Commission on Water Resource Management and at the state Board of Land and Natural Resources.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 26, 2025.