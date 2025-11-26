Volunteers plant native species on Maui to help prevent coastal erosion

Volunteers recently planted native species to restore the Maui shoreline in Pāʻia.

About 40 residents and visitors gathered for the effort, completing 900 plantings.

The day was a collaboration with the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program, featuring a variety of native species grown by the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation Maintenance Division Beatification Section native plant nursery.

The plants will encourage sand to naturally build up and eventually form dunes to protect the coastline. The dunes will act as a buffer against rising sea levels.

“Hosting a volunteer day increases community engagement, nourishes the relationship between people and the land, and reflects the county’s strong commitment to sustainability,” said Parks and Recreation Director Patrick McCall.

“Together, we’re doing more than shoreline restoration work — we’re growing a healthier, more connected community.”

Species planted by the volunteers included pōhuehue, ʻakiʻaki and ʻākulikuli, nanea and Pāʻū o Hiʻiaka.

Those are some of the more than 30 native plant species being cultivated at the native plant nursery. About 2,000 of the 4,000 plants they’ve grown are being used for the county’s dune restoration efforts.