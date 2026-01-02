Getting rid of a Christmas tree? End the year bright!

The start of the new year is a great time to purge unwanted things from 2025 — including natural Christmas trees.

Folks who want to use their own green waste bins should cut the trees into sections small enough to completely fit inside with the lid closed. All decorations must be removed.

Neighborhoods with manual curbside collection should cut the trees into sections up to 3 feet in length and bundle the pieces together securely, placing them on the curb on the proper pickup day.

Many green refuse and waste facilities also accept whole Christmas trees: