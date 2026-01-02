© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Getting rid of a Christmas tree? End the year bright!

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Emma Caires
Published January 2, 2026 at 7:00 AM HST
The start of the new year is a great time to purge unwanted things from 2025 — including natural Christmas trees.

Folks who want to use their own green waste bins should cut the trees into sections small enough to completely fit inside with the lid closed. All decorations must be removed.

Neighborhoods with manual curbside collection should cut the trees into sections up to 3 feet in length and bundle the pieces together securely, placing them on the curb on the proper pickup day.

Many green refuse and waste facilities also accept whole Christmas trees:

  • Honolulu
    • Hawaiian Earth Recycling in Wahiawā from 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. Sundays
    • Convenience centers from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Waimanalo, Waiʻanae, Waipahu, ʻEwa, Kapolei, or Lāʻie
  • Kauaʻi:
    • Hanalei, Hanapēpē, Kapa‘a and Līhu‘e refuse transfer stations from 7:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m daily, excluding holidays
    • Kekaha Landfill from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m daily, excluding holidays
    • Kauai Nursery and Landscaping in Puhi daily
  • Maui:

    • ONLY through Jan. 11:

      • Kīhei Recycling Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
      • Makawao Recycling Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    • Existing greenwaste sites:

      • Central Maui Landfill: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday - Saturday 
      • Hāna Landfill: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday
      • Olowalu Recycling & Refuse Convenience Center: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday - Sunday
      • Lānaʻi Landfill: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday 
      • Molokaʻi Landfill: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m Tuesday - Saturday 
  • Hawaiʻi:
    • Recycling & Transfer Stations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on regular green waste collection days:
      • Kailua-Kona
      • Keʻei
      • Keaʻau
      • Pāhoa
      • Volcano
      • Waimea 
    • East Hawaiʻi Organics Facility from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. daily
    • West Hawaiʻi Organics Facility from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Mondays - Saturdays
Local News City and County of HonoluluMauiKauaʻi CountyHawaiʻi Island
Emma Caires
Emma Caires is an HPR news producer.
