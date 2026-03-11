HPD plans to fill 200 vacancies by end of next fiscal year

The Honolulu Police Department anticipates filling about 200 uniformed and civilian vacancies by the end of the next fiscal year.

HPD has about 630 total vacant job positions, and chronic vacancies have been an issue for the department for years.

But interim Chief Rade Vanic, at a Honolulu City Council budget meeting on Tuesday, said about 50 recruits are part of four police academy classes held every year, and that some are close to finishing their training.

At that point, they can fill one of the department’s vacancies.

“These are individuals who we hired, probably, one or maybe even two fiscal years ago. They're currently in training,” Vanic said. “Over the next fiscal year and even in this fiscal year, they'll be coming out of the academy. … They'll be assigned to a permanent position, and they will count against our vacancies.”

HPD's recent focus has been to improve its ability to recruit and retain staff

The council has also been involved in improving HPD’s vacancies, including organizing a task force that recommended additional benefits for potential civilian and uniformed employees.

Last week Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi released his administration’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year. To balance the budget, it would reallocate salaries from vacant city positions in city departments.

About $17 million in salaries would be taken from HPD — the largest of any department.

At the same time, HPD is asking the City Council for nearly $400 million for its operating budget next fiscal year, which is up about $20 million from last year.

The largest chunk of those requested extra funds, about $13.5 million, would go toward new police vehicles and upgrades to a radio system.