Maui exhibit showcasing Micronesian artists gets extended run

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 6, 2026 at 4:29 PM HST
The "Ocean of Peace" exhibit features six artists of Micronesian heritage who integrate their cultures with lived experiences in the Hawaiian Islands.
Ocean of Peace
/
East-West Center
A new exhibit entitled "Ocean of Peace" opened on Maui before the holidays. It’s a collaboration between the Maui Arts and Cultural Center, the East-West Center Arts Program, and the Pacific Islands Development Program.

It features a half a dozen Micronesian artists and has been offering several programs to engage the community around the theme. The Conversation spoke to Schaefer International Gallery Director Jonathan Yukio Clark and Paluan artist Anthony Watson about the story behind the exhibit.

Other featured artists in “Ocean of Peace” include James Bamba (Guåhan/Northern Mariana Islands), Carol Ann Carl (Pohnpei), Gillian Dueñas (Guåhan), Kalany Omengkar (Belau/Northern Mariana Islands), Anthony Watson (Belau), and Lissette Yamase (Chuuk).

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 6, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
