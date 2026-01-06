Maui exhibit showcasing Micronesian artists gets extended run

A new exhibit entitled " Ocean of Peace " opened on Maui before the holidays. It’s a collaboration between the Maui Arts and Cultural Center, the East-West Center Arts Program, and the Pacific Islands Development Program.

It features a half a dozen Micronesian artists and has been offering several programs to engage the community around the theme. The Conversation spoke to Schaefer International Gallery Director Jonathan Yukio Clark and Paluan artist Anthony Watson about the story behind the exhibit.

Other featured artists in “Ocean of Peace” include James Bamba (Guåhan/Northern Mariana Islands), Carol Ann Carl (Pohnpei), Gillian Dueñas (Guåhan), Kalany Omengkar (Belau/Northern Mariana Islands), Anthony Watson (Belau), and Lissette Yamase (Chuuk).

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 6, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.