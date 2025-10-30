© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Gov. Green on activating SNAP relief for Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 30, 2025 at 3:31 PM HST
Gov. Josh Green speaks at a press conference about relief for SNAP recipients and other impacted groups. (Oct. 30, 2025)
Office of Gov. Josh Green
On Thursday morning, a federal judge in Boston heard arguments over the suspension of food aid, known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The next hearing is set for the middle of November.

In the meantime, the state of Hawaiʻi is moving forward with two different relief programs to fill in the gap: a $100 million fund for qualifying families with children, and $250 one-time payments per SNAP recipient on or before Nov. 14.

The Conversation spoke to Gov. Josh Green in the morning, ahead of his press conference, about what those relief programs will look like, as well as his recent visit to Washington, D.C., and ongoing discussions with the military over land leases.

Ashley Mizuo

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 30, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.

Do you rely on SNAP? What are your concerns about the suspension of SNAP benefits due to the federal government shutdown? Share your questions and stories with Hawaiʻi Public Radio by leaving a voicemail at our Talkback Line 808-792-8217 or emailing us at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
