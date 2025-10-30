Gov. Green on activating SNAP relief for Hawaiʻi

On Thursday morning, a federal judge in Boston heard arguments over the suspension of food aid, known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The next hearing is set for the middle of November.

In the meantime, the state of Hawaiʻi is moving forward with two different relief programs to fill in the gap: a $100 million fund for qualifying families with children, and $250 one-time payments per SNAP recipient on or before Nov. 14.

The Conversation spoke to Gov. Josh Green in the morning, ahead of his press conference, about what those relief programs will look like, as well as his recent visit to Washington, D.C., and ongoing discussions with the military over land leases.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 30, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.

Do you rely on SNAP? What are your concerns about the suspension of SNAP benefits due to the federal government shutdown? Share your questions and stories with Hawaiʻi Public Radio by leaving a voicemail at our Talkback Line 808-792-8217 or emailing us at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.