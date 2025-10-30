What financial relief will be available to Hawaiʻi residents reliant on SNAP?

In response to the federal government shutdown and its effects on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits, state officials are planning financial relief for Hawaiʻi families.

Qualifying families with children can now apply for up to four months of assistance for rent or mortgage, and utility payments through the Hawaiʻi Relief Fund.

To qualify, a household has to be below 300% of the federal poverty line and have a dependent child under 18 years old. For a family of four, that's an annual salary of about $111,000.

The applicant must also show an episode of need or financial crisis. That includes the loss of income due to the current government shutdown or the loss of SNAP benefits.

HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on the new program, relief for other groups, and the impacts on Hawaiʻi residents.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.

Looking for more HPR stories about SNAP benefits during the shutdown?

Local food banks and further resources:



Do you rely on SNAP? What are your concerns about the suspension of SNAP benefits due to the federal government shutdown? Share your questions and stories with Hawaiʻi Public Radio by leaving a voicemail at our Talkback Line 808-792-8217 or emailing us at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.

