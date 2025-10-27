What to know about SNAP benefits and a $100M Hawaiʻi relief program

In response to the federal government shutdown and its effects on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits, Hawaiʻi is setting aside $100 million to help eligible families with housing and utility payments.

The federal Food and Nutrition Service notified states that all November SNAP benefit allotments are suspended effective Nov. 1 and will remain suspended until funding is appropriated or the agency issues a new direction. FNS said households may continue redeeming benefits issued before Nov. 1.

"In the immediate term, short-term, I'm going to make sure we have enough resources to help people deal with rent problems, to deal with utility problems," Gov. Josh Green said, announcing the Hawaiʻi Relief Program on a social media account last week.

"If a person is at 300% or less of federal poverty with a kid, they'll be able to qualify for this. We'll give you details next Wednesday, but $100 million of resources so that people don't get desperate on their rent and so on. Also, we're doing this because the SNAP benefits, food support, is going to begin to be more difficult to get if they don't reopen the government. We're going to make sure that we have food security, but this will help."

Over the years, the state has stockpiled about $400 million in federal funding through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families block grant, which will pay for the Hawaiʻi Relief Program.

TANF is a federal block grant given to states to help low-income families meet basic needs. Funds are commonly distributed as direct cash assistance to eligible families for up to five years, and can also be used for things like work assistance, after-school programs and pre-K.

The state receives about $99 million a year, but the funds do not lapse, so they can be carried over from year to year.

"It wasn't purposeful to let that much accumulate, but it is rather convenient right now that we're heading into some reductions in our federal programs to have a little more to give," state House Human Services and Homelessness Committee Chair Rep. Lisa Marten previously told HPR.

She said that while TANF cannot be used directly to subsidize someone who has lost SNAP benefits, funds can be used to alleviate financial stress in other qualifying areas.

The state Department of Human Services said more details about the Hawaiʻi Relief Program will be available on Wednesday.

As part of the "What's in your cart?" series, HPR spoke with a grocery shopper who relies on SNAP and is watching federal shutdown news closely.

Tori DeJournett / HPR Retired commercial pilot Wallace Suenaga speaks to HPR at a Safeway in ʻAiea on Oʻahu. (Oct. 17, 2025)

"I'm usually on food stamps, but I only get $60 worth of food stamps [monthly] because they said I make too much, but I'm retired, and I don't get that much pay, you know, just social security. But who knows how long that'll last with the budget shutdown and everything else, I'm not sure, but 60 bucks lasts me maybe a week or less," Wallace Suenaga told HPR in ʻAiea.

The retired commercial pilot from Kohala, Hawaiʻi Island, had his own flight school and said he made good money back in the day. But he said things have changed for him in retirement, particularly with cutbacks under this Trump administration.

"I used to have $400, but they cut me down. I don't know why. But I guess they're doing it to everybody. ... The last time I had to do the re-up, it was like in August or something," Suenaga said.

Answers to frequently asked questions about SNAP, according to the state:

There will be no November SNAP benefit issuance to households until federal funding becomes available.

Benefits issued before Nov. 1 remain on EBT cards and can still be used at authorized retailers.

Eligibility is not affected. Households remain certified for SNAP.

New applicants may still be approved. Certification periods will continue as normal.

Retroactive benefits for November will be issued once funding is restored.

For applicants who qualified after Oct. 15, the combined October/November issuance will be limited to the prorated October amount. Remaining benefits will be issued retroactively once the suspension is lifted.

In addition to the shutdown, new work restrictions will soon begin for SNAP recipients — following the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill by Congress in July.

Starting Nov. 1, recipients between 55 and 64 years old, parents with children over 13 years old, people experiencing homelessness, and young people between 18 and 24 years old transitioning out of foster care will be required to work at least 80 hours a month to qualify for SNAP, formerly known as food stamps.

Those groups were previously exempt from work requirements. The state estimated that the change will impact 16,000 people between 55 and 64 years old and 10,000 families with teenagers.

Examples of qualifying work include volunteer programs with a government or nonprofit organization, job training programs, and paid employment.

Hawaiʻi Foodbank Vice President Marielle Terbio has encouraged those in need to reach out if they need assistance.

"If they're looking for SNAP support and they need help walking through the application process, we do have a SNAP Outreach team that's available to help them. But again, if they're currently receiving SNAP, we highly recommend that they reach out to the DHS SNAP office to get clarification on their status."

Back in ʻAiea, HPR asked Suenaga what he would say to federal officials making decisions about SNAP benefits.

"I think they should increase it, you know, to the needs of the people, but I guess they're not listening. You know, I'm not sure. It's all PR to me," he said.

Local food banks and further resources:

DHS said it continues to monitor the SNAP situation and has more information on its website.

