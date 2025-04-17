What's in your cart? Hawaiʻi grocery shoppers react to rising prices

We thought we'd check in to see how the headlines have been affecting your lives and your budgets, and what better way to do that than at the grocery store?

In this ongoing series, we plan to go to various grocery stores and learn more about what people are seeing amid Trump's tariff hikes. We're asking one of the most basic questions when it comes to spending: What’s in your shopping cart?

We caught up with Jean Hing at Palama Supermarket in Kalihi. She said she recently bought more canned goods at Costco to stock her pantry before prices rise even more.

We spoke to Oscar outside a Safeway in Honolulu as he finished buying groceries for the week. He said his two bags of food totaled about $150.

How is the state of the economy affecting your shopping habits? What’s in your shopping cart? And where should we go next? Leave us a voicemail at 808-792-8217 or email us at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.

These interviews aired on The Conversation in April 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.