Local government aims to simplify permits for new restaurants

Opening a restaurant in Hawaiʻi is an expensive proposition. Rents are high, and so are labor costs. Permitting can drive those costs even higher, but the state and the counties are both starting to reform the permitting process.

One big challenge to opening a restaurant is the length of time it takes to get a building permit.

Jo McGarry Curran runs a restaurant consulting firm called MoJo. She said some owners are reluctant to sign a lease for a new space unless the rent only begins once the restaurant is open for business.

Landlords don't like that because they want to get paid. McGarry Curran said it can be paralyzing because permitting moves so slowly.

But there are efforts to make the permitting process work better. The City and County of Honolulu's Department of Planning and Permitting recently launched a new online permitting system called HNL Build. The new software replaced the 27-year-old POSSE system and is supposed to be more user friendly and up to date.

DPP plans to launch another software platform this fall that uses AI to check plans and code compliance.

Gov. Josh Green recently signed a bill that creates the Simplifying Permitting for Enhanced Economic Development — or SPEED — task force that will bring state and county officials together to look for solutions.

Meanwhile, McGarry Curran has some advice for new owners: Hire professionals to make detailed plans for permits. Budget accordingly and plan for delays.