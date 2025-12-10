Hunters, distributors are open to using wild game as food, but they need support

There are continued talks of using wild game to help manage invasive species and fight hunger, but a host of issues still need to be addressed before that can become a reality.

A recent report from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience surveyed those who work in related fields — food distributors, hunters, slaughterhouses and butchers — about using wild game like axis deer as a food source.

Researchers found that there was support for a program in which hunters donate their kill to be used for food locally.

The report found that 64% of those surveyed want the state to fund groups with experience in processing wild game. It also found that 80% of the food distributors surveyed would be interested in participating in a wild game meat program.

But some have concerns.

“None of our facilities are currently able to process wild game. … There is also a limited willingness to accept game species, as well as strict time limits about when they could accept carcasses post mortem,” said Abigail Ana, a senior in UH Mānoa’s Department of Human Nutrition, Food and Animal Sciences. She was presenting the UH report to the state Meat Task Force this week.

Infrastructure to process animals, especially non-cattle, is limited in Hawaiʻi and was a common concern in the report.

Most of the food distributors also said they weren’t willing to accept donated meat because it might not be inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. They said they don’t want to be liable for the quality of the donated meat.

Hunters, butchers and slaughterhouses were also concerned about food safety.

“I think that's part of the reason why the processors are reluctant ... because it's kind of spooky when you bring in outside game. You’ve got clean hunters, and you got some real sloppy, messy guys,” said William Jacinto, the former president of the Maui Cattlemen’s Association and member of the task force, at the meeting.

The report is the product of state legislation in 2023 that formed the task force.

The meat harvested from the program, according to that legislation, would be meant to help feed underserved communities in the state.