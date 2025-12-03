© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Honolulu Zoo's upgraded exhibit is the result of successful snail conservation

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 3, 2025 at 4:15 PM HST
Biologists David Sischo and Michael Hadfield.
1 of 3  — Snail Lab
Biologists David Sischo and Michael Hadfield.
Catherine Cruz / HPR
The upgraded snail exhibit at the Honolulu Zoo.
2 of 3  — Snail Lab
The upgraded snail exhibit at the Honolulu Zoo.
Catherine Cruz / HPR
Visitors inside Honolulu Zoo's Keiki Barn view the upgraded snail exhibit.
3 of 3  — Snail Lab
Visitors inside Honolulu Zoo's Keiki Barn view the upgraded snail exhibit.
Catherine Cruz / HPR

The Honolulu Zoo updated its Keiki Zoo Barn this month, showcasing a species of Oʻahu snail believed to be extinct in the wild. They were last seen in 2018.

Thanks to a University of Hawaiʻi professor and one of his students, the conservation work to save Hawaiʻi's native snails is continuing.

Michael Hadfield is a biologist at the Kewalo Marine Lab. While he works Monday to Friday with marine life, on the weekends, he spends time in the forests collecting snails.

The student mentioned was Hadfield's last Ph.D. candidate and is now with the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Native snails.
The Conversation
Native snails thought to be extinct crawl back into sight
Catherine Cruz

Wildlife biologist David Sischo is toiling to give endangered snails a fighting chance to survive in a changing landscape with so many predators and threats to their native forests.

Sischo runs the state’s Snail Extinction Prevention Program, and said there is more good news to come — the state is planning to release some of the rare and endangered snails it has been rearing in the lab back out into Hawaiʻi's forests.

Sischo and Hadfield talked to HPR last week at the opening of the zoo’s newest exhibit space focusing on native snails.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 3, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation AnimalsHonolulu ZooConservation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories