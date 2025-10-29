UHERO on how SNAP support affects families, education, economy and more

Gov. Josh Green announced the release of $100 million in federal funds to help needy families who could see their food assistance benefits pause beginning Saturday.

The Trump administration said that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will run out of money on Nov. 1 — the latest pawn in a tug of war over the government shutdown.

Nearly 42 million Americans rely on the food stamp program. In addition, new work and filing requirements mandated by Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act will make it more challenging for enrollees to stay in the program.

Hawaiʻi has joined a coalition of 24 other states asking the federal court to block the Trump administration’s move to suspend SNAP benefits. The state attorneys general filed for a temporary restraining order on Tuesday. A hearing is set for Thursday in Massachusetts.

Dylan Moore, an assistant professor of economics at the Economic Research Organization at the University of Hawaiʻi, commonly known as UHERO, spoke with HPR about the potential effects in Hawaiʻi in the coming days, weeks and months.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 29, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.