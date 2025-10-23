Here's how ACA tax credits affect health insurance premiums in Hawaiʻi

Since 2021, enhanced tax credits have been offered to individuals who obtain health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. But the credits expire in 2026.

The expiring subsidies are at the heart of the fight in Congress that is causing the government shutdown. Democrats want them extended before they vote to pass a budget.

About 23,000 people in Hawaiʻi have health insurance through the ACA. Over 80% of those people use the expiring tax subsidies.

Those who get their health insurance through the ACA will be shopping for new policies on Nov. 1 — and the price tag will likely be much higher. HPR’s Ashley Mizuo reports on the impacts on Hawaiʻi residents.

