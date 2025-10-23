© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Here's how ACA tax credits affect health insurance premiums in Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published October 23, 2025 at 9:58 AM HST
FILE - A doctor checks the blood pressure of a patient.
Felipe Dana
/
AP
FILE - A doctor checks the blood pressure of a patient.

Since 2021, enhanced tax credits have been offered to individuals who obtain health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. But the credits expire in 2026.

The expiring subsidies are at the heart of the fight in Congress that is causing the government shutdown. Democrats want them extended before they vote to pass a budget.

About 23,000 people in Hawaiʻi have health insurance through the ACA. Over 80% of those people use the expiring tax subsidies.

Those who get their health insurance through the ACA will be shopping for new policies on Nov. 1 — and the price tag will likely be much higher. HPR’s Ashley Mizuo reports on the impacts on Hawaiʻi residents.

Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
