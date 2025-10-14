Federal food assistance program to increase work requirements next month

Significant reductions are coming to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program starting in November.

Following the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill by Congress in July, new work restrictions are being imposed on SNAP recipients.

Recipients between 55 and 64 years old, parents with children over 13 years old, people experiencing homelessness, and youth between 18 and 24 years old transitioning out of foster care will be required to work at least 80 hours a month to qualify for SNAP, formerly known as food stamps.

Those groups of people were previously exempt from those work requirements.

The state Department of Human Services estimates that the change will impact 16,000 people between 55 and 64 years old and 10,000 families with teenage children.

Examples of qualifying work activities that would meet the requirements include volunteer activities with a government or nonprofit organization, participating in a job training program, or paid employment.

Hawaiʻi Foodbank Vice President Marielle Terbio encouraged those in need to reach out if they need assistance.

“We keep an updated list of food distributions in the community on our website. It's hawaiifoodbank.org/help. And we keep lists for both Oʻahu and Kauaʻi. Folks are looking for food assistance on Maui or the Big Island, they can check the Maui Food Bank website or The Food Basket’s website,” she said.

“If they're looking for SNAP support and they need help walking through the application process, we do have a SNAP Outreach team that's available to help them. But again, if they're currently receiving SNAP, we highly recommend that they reach out to the DHS SNAP office to get clarification on their status.”

In the last year, Hawaiʻi Foodbank has seen a 13% increase in the number of people who need its services. Terbio explained that rising costs and stagnant wages may be some of the reasons why the number of people in need has grown.

“ They're going to have decisions that they'll have to make, trade-offs that they'll have to make for their individual households. And typically, the first things to go is nutritious food,” she said.

DHS is continuing to monitor the situation and has more information on its website.