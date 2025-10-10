Hawaiʻi's largest government union on Trump's comment about withholding back pay

President Donald Trump has stated publicly that perhaps furloughed federal workers would not get back pay — a break with long-standing policy. That has spurred outcry from different camps who argue the law is clear on that, including a 2019 law that ensures back pay for federal workers.

The Conversation spoke to labor leader Randy Perreira, the head of the local AFL-CIO (American Federation of Labor-Congress of Industrial Organizations) and HGEA (the Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association), which is the state’s largest government union.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 10, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.