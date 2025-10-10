© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi's largest government union on Trump's comment about withholding back pay

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 10, 2025 at 4:45 PM HST
A sign that reads "Closed due to federal government shutdown," is seen outside of the National Gallery of Art on the 6th day of the government shutdown, in Washington, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025.
Jose Luis Magana/AP
FR159526 AP
A sign that reads "Closed due to federal government shutdown," is seen outside of the National Gallery of Art on the 6th day of the government shutdown, in Washington, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025.

President Donald Trump has stated publicly that perhaps furloughed federal workers would not get back pay — a break with long-standing policy. That has spurred outcry from different camps who argue the law is clear on that, including a 2019 law that ensures back pay for federal workers.

The Conversation spoke to labor leader Randy Perreira, the head of the local AFL-CIO (American Federation of Labor-Congress of Industrial Organizations) and HGEA (the Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association), which is the state’s largest government union.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 10, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
The Conversation Trump AdministrationLabor
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
