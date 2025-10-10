Federal cuts threaten a digitization project to preserve windows to Hawaiʻi's past

Dozens of grants held by libraries, museums and archives have been terminated this year. That includes projects that collect and digitize photos and documents to preserve them for the future.

At the Hawaiʻi State Archives, a digitization specialist scans a transparent photo of the inside of Punahou School's Dillingham Theater. You couldn’t even tell it was taken in 1994 because the photo is crisp.

The agency is in the process of digitizing and preserving an extensive photography collection by David Franzen. The images go back four decades and were scanned by the most advanced camera for archival work.

"Some of the photographs we have — beautiful," State Archivist Adam Jansen said.

But the archives lost federal funding this year to help with the preservation effort. It lost a more than $200,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Cassie Ordonio / HPR A scan of Punahou School's Dillingham Theater. (Sept. 5, 2025)

"What we are being negatively impacted on is making these resources available globally. So that anybody, anywhere at any time can have equal access to that knowledge and that information. Thatʻs critical," Jansen told HPR.

The grant fell under the Native American/Native Hawaiian Museum Services grant. Hawai‘i is one of 21 states that sued the Trump administration.

The lawsuit states that the executive order to dismantle IMLS and other small federal agencies is illegal.

Last month, the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the IMLS must remain open pending resolution of the government's appeal.

Until then, Jansen said the work must continue.

"We look at the tragedy of Lahaina and how much was lost there that we need to do better as memory institutions, which means we need that funding because we're underfunded and understaffed, universally across the board, yet what we have is so critical and so irreplaceable," he said.

This story will be updated.

