The Conversation

The Conversation: SNAP shutdown; Haka protest in Aotearoa

By Catherine Cruz,
DW Gibson
Published October 30, 2025 at 10:41 AM HST
Clients without cars are also able just to walk up and pick up their online orders.
Jackie Young
/
HPR
FILE - The Pantry in Kalihi allows clients without cars to walk up and pick up their online orders.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Gov. Josh Green on how the state is responding to the threat to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps
  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on a new program that will provide financial relief to Hawaiʻi residents reliant on SNAP | Full Story
  • Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, co-leader of the Maori Party in Aotearoa, or New Zealand, talks about her suspension last year after participating in a haka on the parliament floor in protest of the “The Treaty Principles Bill" | Attend Packer's talk
  • Guam Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio shares the importance of returning century-old cultural artifacts from Guam and the Commonwealth of the Marianas to their home islands
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Catherine Cruz
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
