A University of Hawaiʻi professor's book looks at women working toward food sovereignty

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 15, 2025 at 1:38 PM HST
1 of 3  — Seeds of Change
Catherine Cruz / HPR
Hōʻiliʻili Market — Farm Link's new grocery store.
2 of 3  — Hoiliili Market
Hōʻiliʻili Market — Farm Link's new grocery store.
Catherine Cruz / HPR
A shopper and staff member inside Hōʻiliʻili Market.
3 of 3  — Hoililili Market
A shopper and staff member inside Hōʻiliʻili Market.
Catherine Cruz / HPR

Seeds of Change: Women Cultivating Food Sovereignty in Hawai‘i and Aotearoa” is the title of a new book that looks at women taking the lead in doing more to become food secure.

Monique Mironesco is the author and a University of Hawaiʻi professor. She met up with The Conversation at Hōʻiliʻili Market, a new retail outlet for Farm Link — a food hub which is mentioned in the book. Mironesco points to the market as the place where it all comes together.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 15, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
