A University of Hawaiʻi professor's book looks at women working toward food sovereignty

“Seeds of Change: Women Cultivating Food Sovereignty in Hawai‘i and Aotearoa” is the title of a new book that looks at women taking the lead in doing more to become food secure.

Monique Mironesco is the author and a University of Hawaiʻi professor. She met up with The Conversation at Hōʻiliʻili Market, a new retail outlet for Farm Link — a food hub which is mentioned in the book. Mironesco points to the market as the place where it all comes together.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 15, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.