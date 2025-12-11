© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
UH anthropology professor receives top honor for his work in the Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 11, 2025 at 2:49 PM HST
Pat Kirch.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
Pat Kirch.

University of Hawaiʻi cultural anthropologist Patrick Kirch was recently honored by the California Academy of Sciences with its highest honor in anthropology.

Kirch traveled to the Bay Area this fall to accept the Fellows Medal, which honors his work throughout the Pacific. He’s authored 25 books and sits on the Bishop Museum board.

The Conversation spoke with him in his backyard, in the shadow of Ulupō Heiau in Kailua.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 11, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
