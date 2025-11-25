© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Home care CEO shares what families should know about long-term coverage

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published November 25, 2025 at 1:52 PM HST
Hoʻokele Home Care staff collage.
Hoʻokele Home Care
Hoʻokele Home Care staff collage.

November is National Family Caregivers Month. Most people will need some form of long-term care during their lifetime. Planning ahead and purchasing long-term care insurance is one way to help cover the financial burden when the need for care arises.

Tanya Fernandes is CEO of Hoʻokele Home Care, one of the state’s largest licensed home care agencies serving families on Oʻahu and Maui.

She sat down with The Conversation to highlight some common challenges. Fernandes warns that as a family caregiver, don’t get hit by hidden costs and waiting periods; be savvy about actions to take before triggering the policy.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 25, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
