© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New York writer shares how her inspiration grows from a garden

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published November 20, 2025 at 3:05 PM HST
Rachel Eliza Griffiths is a multi-media artist, poet, and novelist.
Rachel Eliza Griffiths
Rachel Eliza Griffiths is a multimedia artist, poet and novelist.

Writer and visual artist Rachel Eliza Griffiths will present her work on Thursday at the Honolulu Museum of Art and again on Maui on Nov. 25. Griffiths is currently the writer in residence at the Merwin Conservancy on Maui.

She spoke with The Conversation about her affection for the work of the late poet W.S. Merwin and how spending time in his gardens is impacting her own creativity.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 20, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation LiteratureArtHonolulu Art MuseumMaui
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
Related Stories