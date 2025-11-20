New York writer shares how her inspiration grows from a garden

Writer and visual artist Rachel Eliza Griffiths will present her work on Thursday at the Honolulu Museum of Art and again on Maui on Nov. 25. Griffiths is currently the writer in residence at the Merwin Conservancy on Maui.

She spoke with The Conversation about her affection for the work of the late poet W.S. Merwin and how spending time in his gardens is impacting her own creativity.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 20, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.

