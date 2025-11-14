© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Planned Maui school awarded for design incorporating 'engineered wood'

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 14, 2025 at 4:35 PM HST
SHADE'S Mass Timber Blitz Hawaiʻi exhibit.
SHADE Institute
SHADE'S Mass Timber Blitz Hawaiʻi exhibit.

Last month, The Conversation introduced you to something called mass timber. It refers to large panels of “engineered wood” that are stronger and lighter than steel.

The new central Maui school site is in the ahupuaʻa of Waikapū.
WoodWorks Wood Products Council
The new central Maui school site is in the ahupuaʻa of Waikapū.

The SHADE Institute in Honolulu recently held an event that showcased the material. Just after the event, it was announced that a Hawaiʻi school was one of four across the country set to receive nearly $400,000 in seed money for its design of a new school in central Maui that uses mass timber.

Could this be the project that resets how we build public schools? Riki Fujitani is the executive director of the Hawaiʻi School Facilities Authority. He recently returned from accepting the awarded seed money in Boston and spoke to HPR about the latest.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 14, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
