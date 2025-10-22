© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
SHADE founder on Chinatown architecture, development

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 22, 2025 at 4:33 PM HST
The Conversation aired live Wednesday from the historic Liberty Bank building, home to SHADE, a firm that focuses on public interest design in underserved communities.

SHADE played host last week to an event held for the first time in Hawaiʻi. “Mass Timber Blitz Hawaiʻi” brought together more than a hundred people to talk about innovation in building with wood, specifically large engineered wood panels.

HPR got a chance to sit down and talk to SHADE’s Dean Sakamoto. The former Yale University professor and architect founded the SHADE institute, which calls the midcentury modern Chinatown building home.

Sakamoto shared his thoughts about the future of Chinatown and how SHADE fits into the discussion.

The Conversation at SHADE institute on Oct. 22, 2025.
HPR
The Conversation crew at the SHADE institute on Oct. 22, 2025.

Disclosure: HPR's Catherine Cruz is on the advisory board of the SHADE Institute.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 21, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
