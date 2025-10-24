These Pasta Boys twirl dishes out to lively Chinatown patrons

The Conversation wrapped up a week of exploring Chinatown's nooks and crannies. By night, Louis Miller and Jon Holshue take on alter egos: the Pasta Boys at Proof Social Club, serving up fresh homemade noodles.

Miller is a co-owner of the bar and began the passion project about a year ago — now expanding to Italian festivals. The Conversation stopped by at the beginning of service one night to talk to the duo behind Pasta Boys.

"Jon and I have been hanging out in Chinatown for quite some time now. We both kind of like have this idea of the kind of food we want to eat, and think that people deserve to eat. But of course, you know, we're millennials, and we're all kind of broke, so it's kind of hard to afford those things — so yeah, trying to provide this kind of elevated experience, or as elevated as we can make it for our friends and neighbors here in Chinatown," Miller said.

You can usually find the Pasta Boys on Wednesday and Thursday nights at the Chaplain Lane bar from 6 p.m. until they’re sold out.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 24, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.