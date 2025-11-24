Bon Appétit names Chinatown eatery Giovedì one of the best new U.S. restaurants

Bon Appétit magazine recently honored an eatery in Chinatown as one of the 20 best new restaurants in the country this year.

Giovedì is a little gem located on Fort Street that also just won a HONOLULU Magazine Hale ʻAina Award for Best New Restaurant. It’s in good company at that location, sandwiched between fellow Hale ʻAina winners from years past: Fête and Mamo Pizza.

HPR contributor Sarah Burchard caught up with the owners of Giovedì to talk about their big win and the path they took to get there. Burchard has a history with owners Jen Akiyoshi and chef Bao Tran, working with them when they ran Mad Bene in Kapolei. And a fun fact, Burchard helps out as a part-time server at Giovedì.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 24, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.