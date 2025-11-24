© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bon Appétit names Chinatown eatery Giovedì one of the best new U.S. restaurants

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR contributor Sarah Burchard
Published November 24, 2025 at 5:10 PM HST
Jennifer Akiyoshi and Bao Tran of Giovedì.
1 of 4  — Jennifer Akiyoshi and Bao Tran of Giovedì
Jennifer Akiyoshi and Bao Tran of Giovedì.
Courtney Mau
Gnocchi Mapolonese
2 of 4  — Giovedi plates SF (1).jpg
Gnocchi Mapolonese
Sylvia Flores / HPR
Grilled Kampachi
3 of 4  — Giovedi plates SF (2).jpg
Grilled Kampachi
Sylvia Flores / HPR
The Green Salad
4 of 4  — Giovedi plates SF (3).jpg
The Green Salad
Sylvia Flores / HPR

Bon Appétit magazine recently honored an eatery in Chinatown as one of the 20 best new restaurants in the country this year.

Giovedì is a little gem located on Fort Street that also just won a HONOLULU Magazine Hale ʻAina Award for Best New Restaurant. It’s in good company at that location, sandwiched between fellow Hale ʻAina winners from years past: Fête and Mamo Pizza.

HPR contributor Sarah Burchard caught up with the owners of Giovedì to talk about their big win and the path they took to get there. Burchard has a history with owners Jen Akiyoshi and chef Bao Tran, working with them when they ran Mad Bene in Kapolei. And a fun fact, Burchard helps out as a part-time server at Giovedì.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 24, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation FoodBusiness NewsRestaurantsChinatown
Related Stories