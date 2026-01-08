© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
HMSA, Hawaiʻi Pacific Health plan to coordinate insurance and care services

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published January 8, 2026 at 9:51 AM HST
HMSA President & CEO Dr. Mark Mugiishi, left, and Hawaiʻi Pacific Health President & CEO Ray Vara at a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 7, at the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Hoʻokupu Center.
Ashley Mizuo
/
HPR
The state's largest insurance provider, Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association, and major health care system Hawaiʻi Pacific Health announced plans this week to formalize their partnership.

Under the proposed partnership, HMSA and HPH would establish a new nonprofit parent organization called One Health Hawaii.

The new model would mean that the controversial insurance practice of “prior authorization” — when health care providers need approval from insurers before delivering medical services or medications — may no longer be an issue for HPH patients.

But what does that mean for HMSA patients who seek care from providers outside of HPH, which also operates four major hospitals? HPR's Ashley Mizuo has more.

Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
