HMSA, Hawaiʻi Pacific Health plan to coordinate insurance and care services

The state's largest insurance provider, Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association, and major health care system Hawaiʻi Pacific Health announced plans this week to formalize their partnership.

Under the proposed partnership, HMSA and HPH would establish a new nonprofit parent organization called One Health Hawaii.

The new model would mean that the controversial insurance practice of “prior authorization” — when health care providers need approval from insurers before delivering medical services or medications — may no longer be an issue for HPH patients.

But what does that mean for HMSA patients who seek care from providers outside of HPH, which also operates four major hospitals? HPR's Ashley Mizuo has more.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.