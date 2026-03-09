© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
County in historic negotiations to acquire key West Maui water systems

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol
Published March 9, 2026 at 11:09 AM HST
West Maui's Honokohau Stream.
Department of Land and Natural Resources
FILE — West Maui's Honokohau Stream.

Maui County is in the process of acquiring key water systems in West Maui that are currently privately owned.

Mayor Richard Bissen announced the historic move in his recent State of the County address.

“Alongside developing new water sources, we are taking decisive steps to strengthen public stewardship of water systems in West Maui,” Bissen said. “Historically, only 25% of these systems, representing all water have been publicly owned.”

The county is working with Kamehameha Schools, Maui Land and Pineapple Company, and West Maui Land to acquire the water systems and assets, which include the Olowalu and Launiupoko irrigation and water companies, and the Honokōhau Ditch System.

The purchases would also include multiple wells and related infrastructure, Bissen said.

The deal would mark a huge transition for water resources stewardship.  

“For the first time in our history, Maui County is taking intentional steps toward long-term agreements for water security while protecting the public trust resource. Once complete, water systems in West Maui, including both drinking and irrigation, will transition from 25% to 65% publicly owned. More importantly, public stewardship of drinking water systems will increase from 45% to 93%.”

The announcement brought cheers from the crowd on Thursday.

Bissen said the move represents a big step toward ensuring public trust management of critical water resources.

The county has not provided a timeline for the acquisition of these systems but says negotiations are in progress.
Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is a general assignment reporter covering Maui Nui for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cpactol@hawaiipublicradio.org.
